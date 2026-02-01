Nedeljkovic made 39 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Nedeljkovic, who had allowed just 10 goals on the streak (.931). He continues to outshine Yaroslav Askarov, who was 2-3-1 with a .856 save percentage in seven starts in January. Nedeljkovic went 5-2-0 with a .916 save percentage in seven starts in January. Watch for the Sharks to start to push Ned into the net more often going forward. They are just one point from third in the Pacific and one point out of a Wild Card. Wins are going to matter a lot more very soon.