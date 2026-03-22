Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

The game was tight; the Flyers scored twice into an empty net in the last 1:12 of the game. Nedeljkovic has lost three straight games after starting March with three wins in his first four games. He's the de facto starter right now; Yaroslav Askarov has missed six straight games with a lower body injury. Nedeljkovic did his part Saturday. Now the rest of the lineup needs to do the same. San Jose is three points behind Nashville for the second wild card from the Western Conference.