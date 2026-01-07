Nedeljkovic stopped 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nedeljkovic had gone 0-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 55 shots over his previous three outings. The 29-year-old put together a sharp performance this time out, with the 36 shots against being the most he's faced since the Hurricanes peppered him with 43 on Oct. 14. With the win, Nedeljkovic is up to 6-8-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 19 appearances. Yaroslav Askarov is likely to get the nod for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles, and both goalies should get a chance to play during a tough weekend back-to-back with home games against the Stars on Saturday and the Golden Knights on Sunday.