Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Nedeljkovic put in a good effort, but Sidney Crosby's tip-in goal at 7:35 of the second period was enough to sink him. Anthony Mantha also scored in the third, and Evgeni Malkin added an empty-netter. Nedeljkovic was unable to get one over on his old teammates, but this was his best start of the season. He's 0-2-1 with 11 goals allowed on 100 shots. The 29-year-old netminder will remain a shaky option in fantasy behind a Sharks team that has yet to put in a full effort all over the ice. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky has alternated goalies so far, and if that continues, Nedeljkovic's next outing would be Thursday versus the Rangers.