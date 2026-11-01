Nedeljkovic stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Senators. Ottawa's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Nedeljkovic struggled to contain Ottawa's attack and allowed three goals in the second period as San Jose fell behind 4-1. Despite making 30 saves, the veteran finished with an .882 save percentage and suffered his third loss over his last four appearances. His workload continues to offer fantasy upside, but San Jose's defensive inconsistency makes him a risky option outside favorable matchups.