Nedeljkovic stopped 25 of 27 shots faced in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Nedeljkovic has won his last two starts and three of his last four, but the thing that stands out the most is that he's been doing an excellent job of protecting the Sharks' crease regardless of the win-loss record. He has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last nine appearances, a streak in which he owns a 2.00 GAA and a .931 save percentage while going 6-1-1.