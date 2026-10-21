Nedeljkovic turned aside 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Montreal grabbed a 3-1 lead with about six minutes left in the second period but Nedeljkovic shut the door the rest of the way, making 11 saves in the third period alone as the Sharks rallied to tie it up. His efforts were rewarded when Macklin Celebrini wired home a one-timer in OT. Nedeljkovic has yet to take a regulation loss this season as he pushes for at least a timeshare with Yaroslav Askarov in the San Jose crease, going 3-0-1 in four starts with a 2.37 GAA and .917 save percentage. Remarkably, all four of Nedeljkovic's outings have been decided in overtime or a shootout.