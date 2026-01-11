Nedeljkovic turned aside 16 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

The veteran netminder was staring at 2-0 and 4-2 deficits over the course of the afternoon but got bailed out by the Sharks' power play, which struck four times including Tyler Toffoli's OT winner. Nedeljkovic could be playing for his job right now with San Jose having acquired Laurent Brossoit on Thursday, and he isn't making a great case to stick around -- over his last five outings he's 2-2-0 with a 3,67 GAA and .847 save percentage.