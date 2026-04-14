Nedeljkovic turned aside 25 of 27 shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Nedeljkovic kept San Jose's net tidy across the first 55 minutes of regulation before Nashville's Luke Evangelista scored two late goals to give the Sharks a scare. Nedeljkovic's win Monday brought him up to a 17-14-4 record, a 2.92 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 39 outings this season. The 30-year-old netminder played his part to keep the Sharks in playoff contention until yesterday with a 4-1-0 record, a 2.41 GAA and a .905 save percentage over his last five appearances. If he appears in either of San Jose's last two games of the regular season, he's a solid spot start in most fantasy formats.