Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic will protect the home goal versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Nedeljkovic will try to halt a two-game losing streak. He has allowed 10 goals on 53 shots in losses to Edmonton and Buffalo. Nedeljkovic is 13-11-3 with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 31 outings this season. The Flyers are averaging 2.78 goals per game, 26th in the league.
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