Nedeljkovic allowed one goal on 29 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

This was Nedeljkovic's fifth straight win, and he's allowed two goals or less in four of those victories. Sam Carrick had the lone tally for the Rangers at 12:50 of the first period, but the Sharks had already racked up three goals. Nedeljkovic improved to 10-8-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 23 appearances. He's been playing well while Yaroslav Askarov struggles -- the two are in a timeshare for now, but momentum is in Nedeljkovic's favor. The Sharks are off until Tuesday, when they begin a road trip in Vancouver.