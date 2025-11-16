Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Nedeljkovic was away from the Sharks for one game to attend to a personal matter. The 29-year-old didn't have his best performance Saturday, but this was just his second defeat in his last five outings. On the year, he's posted a 3-3-2 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Yaroslav Askarov has been pretty good lately and may command more than a 50-50 split of the starts going forward, which leaves Nedeljkovic as an option in deeper fantasy formats only if he can't get enough playing time. The Sharks' next game is at home versus the Mammoth, one of four they'll play at the SAP Center in the next week.