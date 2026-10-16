Nedeljkovic stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Nedeljkovic has been limited to just two appearances this season as the Sharks' No. 2 goaltender behind Yaroslav Askarov, but he's looked impressive overall and has notched 56 saves on 60 shots faced -- good for a 1.90 GAA and .933 save percentage. His role as Askarov's backup limits his fantasy upside, but there's no question he's stepped up when called upon. This strong start to the season could lead to more playing time in the future.