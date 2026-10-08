Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal in Thursday's contest against the Blues, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic will lead the Sharks onto the ice for the first time this season after dealing with an illness leading into Opening Night. He's backed up Yaroslav Askarov in all three contests thus far. The 30-year-old Nedeljkovic had a solid first season with San Jose in 2025-26, where he posted an 18-14-4 record, a 2.87 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 40 regular-season outings. If he impresses in his season debut in Thursday's outing against the Blues, the veteran netminder could be in line for more opportunities moving forward with Askarov's shaky start to the campaign.