Nedeljkovic gave up two goals on seven shots Monday after replacing Yaroslav Askarov midway through the second period of a 6-3 loss to Chicago.

The Sharks' defense provided little help to either netminder on the night. Nedeljkovic has been the better of the two goalies over the last month-plus, however, and since the beginning of January he's gone 5-2-0 in eight outings with a 2.58 GAA and .909 save percentage.