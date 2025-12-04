Nedeljkovic stopped 15 of 18 shots in relief of Yaroslav Askarov in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Capitals.

The Capitals didn't take it easy on Nedeljkovic, who was a little better than Askarov. This appearance didn't lead to a decision for Nedeljkovic, who remains at 3-5-2 through 12 appearances. The 29-year-old goalie has added a 3.19 GAA and an .893 save percentage this season, which has seen him settle into a backup role. The Sharks are setting out on a five-game road trip that begins Friday in Dallas, but without a back-to-back set during their travels, it's unclear when Nedeljkovic might next get into a game.