Nedeljkovic won't start Tuesday on the road versus the Wild as previously expected, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, but Yaroslav Askarov led the Sharks onto the ice in warmups. The Sharks have been alternating goalies and this would be Nedeljkovic's usual turn for a start. The 29-year-old netminder was on the ice for warmups as well, so it's not immediately clear why the Sharks changed plans.