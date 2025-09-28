Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Off with personal matter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic missed practice Sunday due to a personal matter, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Nedeljkovic figures to battle for starts this season with Yaroslav Askarov, though Askarov probably has the inside track in the fight for the No. 1 gig. The 29-year-old Nedeljkovic had a 14-15-5 record, 3.12 GAA and .894 save percentage in 38 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024-25.
