The Sharks placed Nedeljkovic (personal) on non-roster injured reserve Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Nedeljkovic was slated to start Tuesday, but was replaced by Jaroslav Askarov when the personal problem came up. Nedeljkovic is 3-2-2 with a 2,96 GAA and a ,906 save percentage over seven appearances this season. The Sharks recalled Jakub Skarek from AHL San Jose in a corresponding move.