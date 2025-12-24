Nedeljkovic stopped seven of 10 shots in relief of Yaroslav Askarov in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Askarov was shelled for four goals on 16 shots in less than 15 minutes. Nedeljkovic entered the game late in the first period and still managed to give up a goal in each frame despite the Golden Knights backing off their high pace. Nedeljkovic won't wear the loss this time, but this was a poor outings and the fifth time in his last seven games he's allowed at least three goals. He's at a 5-7-2 record with a 3.06 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. With Askarov also struggling lately, the Sharks may split the crease until one goalie or the other gets back on track.