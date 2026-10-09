Nedeljkovic stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Nedeljkovic put in a solid performance in his first start of the season. The Sharks did their part, twice coming back from one-goal deficits before Darnell Nurse tallied in overtime. Nedeljkovic has functioned as Yaroslav Askarov's backup to begin 2026-27, but the two worked in a timeshare at various points in 2025-26. If Nedeljkovic's play remains strong, he could carve out more time. The Sharks have a tough matchup ahead when they host the Oilers on Saturday.