Nedeljkovic is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

It's an opportunity for Nedeljkovic to face his former team. He had a 14-15-5 record, 3.12 GAA and .894 save percentage in 38 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. The 29-year-old goaltender has started in two games this season, going 0-1-1 while stopping 65 of 74 shots (.878 save percentage). Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 and has scored 15 goals in five games this year.