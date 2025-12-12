default-cbs-image
Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto on Thursday.

He allowed a deflected goal in the first period and a power-play snipe by Auston Matthews in the second. Nedeljkovic then buckled down and gave his mates a shot at the win. He is 2-1-0 in three starts since Sunday. He has allowed six goals.

