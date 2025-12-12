Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Shuts door on Leafs at right time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto on Thursday.
He allowed a deflected goal in the first period and a power-play snipe by Auston Matthews in the second. Nedeljkovic then buckled down and gave his mates a shot at the win. He is 2-1-0 in three starts since Sunday. He has allowed six goals.
