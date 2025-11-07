default-cbs-image
Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, and will defend the home goal versus Winnipeg on Friday.

Nedeljkovic is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, giving him a 2-2-2 record with a 3.29 GAA and an .895 save percentage across six starts. He will face the Jets, who are averaging 3.46 goals per game, eighth in the NHL.

