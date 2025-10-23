Nedeljkovic was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start on the road against the Rangers on Thursday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Nedeljkovic is 0-2-1 with a 3.69 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season and he has actually been the better of the Sharks' netminders as Yaroslav Askarov has really struggled in the early going. The Rangers are 31st in NHL scoring and have scored only once in four home games in 2025-26.