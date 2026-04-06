Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll start at home against Chicago.
Nedeljkovic largely struggled over the second half of March, including a stretch in which he went 0-4-1 with a 4.40 GAA and .818 save percentage over five starts. However, he's won his last two outings while allowing just three goals on 44 shots. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Blackhawks, who rank last in the NHL with 2.56 goals per game.
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