Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting against Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic will get the Opening Night assignment at home versus Vegas on Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Nedeljkovic played the last two seasons with Pittsburgh, posting a 14-15-5 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 38 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He was dealt to San Jose in the offseason and his role in San Jose is likely as the backup to Yaroslav Askarov this season. The Golden Knights lost their opener Wednesday, falling 6-5 in a shootout to the Kings.
More News
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back at practice•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Off with personal matter•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Acquired for third-round pick•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets win in season finale•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting versus Capitals•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Keeps it close in loss•