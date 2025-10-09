Nedeljkovic will get the Opening Night assignment at home versus Vegas on Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Nedeljkovic played the last two seasons with Pittsburgh, posting a 14-15-5 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 38 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He was dealt to San Jose in the offseason and his role in San Jose is likely as the backup to Yaroslav Askarov this season. The Golden Knights lost their opener Wednesday, falling 6-5 in a shootout to the Kings.