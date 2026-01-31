Nedeljkovic will defend the visiting goal in Calgary on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic has won five straight games, allowing 10 goals on 144 shots. His outstanding play of late has boosted his record to 10-8-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 23 outings in 2025-26. The Flames are the lowest scoring team in the NHL this season, averaging a measly 2.47 goals per game.