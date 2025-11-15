Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic will defend the road net against the Kraken on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
During his last outing, Nedeljkovic made 32 saves in a 2-1 win over Winnipeg on Nov. 7. He has a 3-2-2 record this season while allowing 21 goals on 224 shots. Seattle sits 30th in the league with 2.65 goals per game this campaign.
