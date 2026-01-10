Nedeljkovic will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Nedeljkovic is coming off a 34-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Columbus. He has a 6-8-2 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 19 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. Dallas ranks third in the league with 3.41 goals per game this season.