Nedeljkovic will get the start Sunday against the Hurricanes, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Nedeljkovic has served as more of a backup with the impressive run that Yaroslav Askarov has been on, but he'll get a chance to start Sunday. The 29-year-old is seeking his first win since Nov. 7 as he has lost his last three starts. He carries a 3-5-2 record, 3.19 GAA and an .894 save percentage into the game with the Hurricanes, who are fifth in the NHL with 3.41 goals per game.