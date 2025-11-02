Nedeljkovich will get the start Sunday against the Red Wings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After beginning the season alternating games with Yaroslav Askarov, Nedeljkovic has sat in four of the last five games. He will get the start Sunday with the Sharks on the second of a back-to-back. The 29-year-old has won his last two starts, but he will have his hands full with a Red Wings offense that has scored 17 goals in the last four games.