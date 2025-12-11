Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic will guard the visiting crease in Toronto on Thursday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Nedeljkovic will make his third straight start after sitting out 14 of the previous 22 games. Nedeljkovic is 4-6-2 with a 3.02 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 14 appearances. The Maple Leafs are tied for fifth in NHL scoring, generating 3.34 goals per game.
