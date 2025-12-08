Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots on 30 save attempts in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Nedeljkovic tended one of his strongest games of the season, as he allowed just one goal at a man disadvantage in the first period. With the win, he now has a 4-5-2 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. After posting back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 29-year-old netminder is on pace to do the same in his first season with the Sharks. If the Sharks continue their winning ways this season, he could turn in a solid campaign while backing up Yaroslav Askarov. Nedeljkovic's win Sunday was his first in exactly one month, putting him back in contention to be an emergency spot start in two-goalie fantasy formats. If Askarov draws the start Tuesday, Nedeljkovic has a solid chance to play Thursday in Toronto.