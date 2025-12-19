Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Nedeljkovic had some struggles against the Stars' top players in this contest. However, the game was decided on his own blunder, a bad pass up the middle to Justin Hryckowian, who buried the game-winning goal before Nedeljkovic could get back into position. The 29-year-old goalie has gone 2-2-0 with 13 goals allowed over five appearances in December. He's now at a 5-7-2 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 16 contests this season. Yaroslav Askarov should be expected back between the pipes for Saturday's favorable matchup against the Kraken.