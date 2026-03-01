Nedeljkovic is starting Sunday's game against the Jets, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his first start of the post-Olympic break schedule, and first since late January, with the Sharks on the second end of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old is 10-9-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage on the season entering play Sunday. He faces a Jets team that scores 2.86 goals per game, 24th in the league.