Nedeljkovic stopped 24 of 27 shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Nedeljkovic showed solid stretches of play in all three periods, but a late goal from Tim Stutzle would allow the Senators to complete the comeback win. After the loss Saturday, the 29-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 3-4-2 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 9 appearances this season. Both he and Yaroslav Askarov have save percentages north of .900 this season, with the latter having a stronger record. However, Nedeljkovic has plenty of time to work the Sharks' goaltending situation closer to a 50-50 split with more outings below three or fewer goals allowed, which he's achieved in each of his past five appearances. For now, Nedeljkovic is best utilized as a matchup-dependent spot start in most fantasy formats.