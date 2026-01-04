default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nedeljkovic stopped 12 of 16 shots in relief Saturday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Sharks weren't ready to play at puck drop, and Yaroslav Askarov yielded three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled at 6:46 of the first period. Nedeljkovic is 5-8-2 with a 3.14 GAA and .890 save percentage in 14 starts (18 appearances) overall, and he's 1-3-0 with 16 goals allowed in his last five appearances (three starts). Ned hasn't started since Dec. 18 against Dallas, and he will continue to play second fiddle to Askarov.

More News