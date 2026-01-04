Nedeljkovic stopped 12 of 16 shots in relief Saturday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Sharks weren't ready to play at puck drop, and Yaroslav Askarov yielded three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled at 6:46 of the first period. Nedeljkovic is 5-8-2 with a 3.14 GAA and .890 save percentage in 14 starts (18 appearances) overall, and he's 1-3-0 with 16 goals allowed in his last five appearances (three starts). Ned hasn't started since Dec. 18 against Dallas, and he will continue to play second fiddle to Askarov.