Nedeljkovic (personal) will be away from the team after Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic was originally penciled in for the start Tuesday, but the personal matter likely played a part in him instead serving as Yaroslav Askarov's backup. At this time, assume Nedeljkovic will miss at least Thursday's game versus the Flames. It's not clear if he'll be back in time to join the Sharks for Saturday's game in Seattle. With Nedeljkovic away, Gabriel Carriere or Jakub Skarek are the top candidates for a call-up, though it's safe to assume the bulk of the playing time will go to Askarov.