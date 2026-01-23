Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic is slated to guard the home cage versus the Rangers on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Nedeljkovic is sharing the net with Yaroslav Askarov and it's doing Nedeljkovic a world of good, as he has won his last four starts, giving up nine goals on 115 shots (.922 save percentage). Overall, he is 9-8-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 22 appearances this season. The Rangers are 27th in NHL scoring, generating 2.67 goals per game.