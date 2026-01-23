Nedeljkovic is slated to guard the home cage versus the Rangers on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Nedeljkovic is sharing the net with Yaroslav Askarov and it's doing Nedeljkovic a world of good, as he has won his last four starts, giving up nine goals on 115 shots (.922 save percentage). Overall, he is 9-8-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 22 appearances this season. The Rangers are 27th in NHL scoring, generating 2.67 goals per game.