Nedeljkovic will defend the road net against Florida on Monday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic has stopped 71 of the 79 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has gone 8-8-2 with a 3.06 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 21 appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. Florida is tied for 19th in the league with 3.04 goals per game. However, the Panthers will get a boost with Matthew Tkachuk (groin) ready to make his season debut versus the Sharks.