Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic will draw the home start against the Stars on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Nedeljkovic didn't start in either of the Sharks' last two games, but he'll return to the crease Thursday. Over his last three starts, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .932 save percentage. He'll have his hands full against the Stars, who rank fourth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game this season.
