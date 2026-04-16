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Nedeljkovic is set to start on the road against Winnipeg on Thursday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 win over Nashville in his last start Monday. He's 17-14-4 with a 2.92 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 39 appearances in 2025-26. Manning the net against the Jets will make this the second time he's reached 40 games played in a regular season. Thursday's action will also be an opportunity for him to complete his sweep of the Jets in 2025-26 after stopping 59 of 61 shots (.967 save percentage) en route to victories over Winnipeg on Nov. 7 and March 1.

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