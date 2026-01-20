Nedeljkovic made 35 saves in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

He was the busier netminder on the night, as the Sharks were outshot 36-28, but Nedeljkovic took a shutout into the third period only to have Eetu Luostarinen spoil it 43 seconds into the frame. Nedeljkovic has won four straight starts, posting a 2.23 GAA and a .922 save percentage over that stretch as he tries to keep his spot on the NHL roster with Laurent Brossoit now lurking at AHL San Jose.