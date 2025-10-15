Nedeljkovic stopped 38 of 43 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Nedeljkovic is off to a rough start in 2025-26, allowing nine goals on 74 shots while going 0-1-1 over two games. He was able to keep the Hurricanes at bay for the first period. Until one of Nedeljkovic or Yaroslav Askarov finds some rhythm, the Sharks' crease is likely to be a timeshare. San Jose will visit Utah on Friday for its next game.