Nedeljkovic stopped 20 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nedeljkovic wasn't sharp enough to stop the Golden Knights' flurry of offense in the second period. He did better in the third to keep the game close, but the Sharks couldn't pull even. Nedeljkovic has gone four outings without a win, posting a 0-3-0 record with 12 goals allowed on 96 shots in that span. On the year, he's at a 3-5-2 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 11 outings, numbers quite similar to what he did in 38 games with the Penguins in 2024-25. With the Sharks' fortunes starting to sour, Nedeljkovic may get some chances to tend the twine, but Yaroslav Askarov looks to be the clear starter at this point of the season.