Nedeljkovic stopped 23 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Ducks.

Nedeljkovic had won his last two outings, but the Ducks were able to blitz him for multiple goals in each period in his worst outing of the season. Nedeljkovic is down to 5-4-1 with a 3.45 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 10 contests. He's been alternating games with Yaroslav Askarov lately, though a performance like this one could open the door for Askarov to get a run of starts. Expect the two netminders to split a tough pair of upcoming matchups -- the Sharks host the Golden Knights on Friday before visiting the Avalanche on Saturday to begin a road trip.