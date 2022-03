Stalock will patrol the crease Saturday against visiting Nashville, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Stalock will make his season debut Saturday against Nashville. As visitors, the predators have gone 15-10-4 while averaging 3.14 goals for and 27.7 shots on goal, ranking 14th and 27th, respectively. Nashville also holds the sixth-ranked road power-play percentage with 24.4.