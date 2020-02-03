Sharks' Alex True: Brought up from minors
True was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
True's promotion comes as Joel Kellman (undisclosed) landed on injured reserve, though the winger has certainly earned the opportunity with 25 points in 40 games with the Barracuda. If the center does get into a game for the Sharks, it will likely be in a bottom-six role over Maxim Letunov or Stefan Noesen.
