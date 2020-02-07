True notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Playing in just his second NHL game, True found Stefan Noesen for the tally at 12:31 of the second period. The 22-year-old Dane has added seven hits and two shots in his time with the Sharks. True, an undrafted forward, posted 25 points in 40 contests with AHL San Jose. He'll likely serve in a bottom-six role while with the big club.